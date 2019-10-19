Watch Louisiana Tech vs. So. Miss: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 5-1-0; So. Miss 4-2-0

What to Know

Southern Miss won both of their matches against Louisiana Tech last season (34-27 and 21-20) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Golden Eagles and Louisiana Tech will really light up the scoreboard.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Southern Miss and North Texas last week was still a pretty decisive one as Southern Miss wrapped it up with a 45-27 win. QB Jack Abraham had a stellar game for the Golden Eagles as he passed for 421 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. Abraham's 59-yard touchdown toss to in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Abraham scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs brought a four-game winning streak into their contest against Massachusetts last week; they left with a five-game streak. The Bulldogs were fully in charge, breezing past Massachusetts 69-21. With the Bulldogs ahead 52-14 at the half, the game was all but over already.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Golden Eagles going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Southern Miss to 4-2 and the Bulldogs to 5-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.72

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last five years.