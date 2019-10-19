Watch Louisiana Tech vs. So. Miss: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. So. Miss (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 5-1-0; So. Miss 4-2-0
What to Know
Southern Miss won both of their matches against Louisiana Tech last season (34-27 and 21-20) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Golden Eagles and Louisiana Tech will really light up the scoreboard.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Southern Miss and North Texas last week was still a pretty decisive one as Southern Miss wrapped it up with a 45-27 win. QB Jack Abraham had a stellar game for the Golden Eagles as he passed for 421 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. Abraham's 59-yard touchdown toss to in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Abraham scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs brought a four-game winning streak into their contest against Massachusetts last week; they left with a five-game streak. The Bulldogs were fully in charge, breezing past Massachusetts 69-21. With the Bulldogs ahead 52-14 at the half, the game was all but over already.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Golden Eagles going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Southern Miss to 4-2 and the Bulldogs to 5-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.72
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - So. Miss 21 vs. Louisiana Tech 20
- Oct 21, 2017 - So. Miss 34 vs. Louisiana Tech 27
- Nov 25, 2016 - So. Miss 39 vs. Louisiana Tech 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - So. Miss 58 vs. Louisiana Tech 24
Watch This Game Live
-
