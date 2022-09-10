Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 1-1; Louisiana Tech 0-1

Last Season Records: Louisiana Tech 3-9; Stephen F. Austin 8-4

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Lumberjacks should still be riding high after a victory, while Louisiana Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Stephen F. Austin beat the Alcorn State Braves 31-27 last week. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-10 deficit.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Bulldogs last Thursday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 52-24 defeat to the Missouri Tigers might stick with them for a while. Louisiana Tech was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Cyrus Allen, who caught five passes for two TDs and 121 yards. Parker McNeil's 64-yard touchdown toss to Allen in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Louisiana Tech's loss took them down to 0-1 while Stephen F. Austin's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if Louisiana Tech can steal Stephen F. Austin's luck or if the Lumberjacks records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.