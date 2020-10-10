Who's Playing

UTEP @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UTEP 3-1; Louisiana Tech 2-1

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are 0-5 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. UTEP's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Louisiana Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Miners aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

When you finish with 330 more yards than your opponent like UTEP did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as they made off with a 31-6 victory. That looming 25-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UTEP yet this season. RB Deion Hankins was the offensive standout of the matchup for UTEP, rushing for three TDs and 118 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs, who lost 45-14 against the BYU Cougars last Friday. Louisiana Tech was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Smoke Harris, who caught three passes for two TDs and 82 yards. Luke Anthony's 66-yard touchdown toss to Harris in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Miners' win brought them up to 3-1 while Louisiana Tech's loss pulled them down to 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTEP ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with eight on the season. Louisiana Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the nation at 12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last six years.