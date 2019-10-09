Watch Louisiana vs. App. State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. App. State (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 4-1-0; App. State 4-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as Louisiana and App. State will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajun Field. Louisiana is cruising in on a four-game winning streak.

Two weeks ago, the Ragin' Cajuns had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-24 victory over Ga. Southern. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana was RB Trey Ragas, who rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, App. State brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Coastal Carolina two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. App. State strolled past Coastal Carolina with points to spare, taking the game 56-37. With that win, the Mountaineers brought their scoring average up a tier to 47 ppg.

Their wins bumped the Ragin' Cajuns to 4-1 and the Mountaineers to 4-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin' Cajuns enter the matchup with 22 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. App. State is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 15th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 14. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.50

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

App. State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last five years.

Dec 01, 2018 - App. State 30 vs. Louisiana 19

Oct 20, 2018 - App. State 27 vs. Louisiana 17

Dec 02, 2017 - App. State 63 vs. Louisiana 14

Oct 12, 2016 - App. State 24 vs. Louisiana 0

Nov 28, 2015 - App. State 28 vs. Louisiana 7

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.