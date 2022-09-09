Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ No. 23 Louisiana

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Louisiana 1-0

Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Eastern Michigan 7-6

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana didn't have too much trouble with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at home last week as they won 24-7. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. TE Johnny Lumpkin was the offensive standout of the contest for the Ragin' Cajuns, snatching two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, EMU beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 42-34 last Friday. The Eagles relied on the efforts of QB Taylor Powell, who passed for three TDs and 271 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Samson Evans, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.