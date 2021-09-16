Who's Playing

Ohio @ No. 19 Louisiana

Current Records: Ohio 0-2; Louisiana 1-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Cajun Field. Ohio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 28-26 to the Duquesne Dukes last week.

Speaking of close games: Louisiana narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Nicholls Colonels 27-24.

Louisiana's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Ohio's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.