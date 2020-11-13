Who's Playing

South Alabama @ No. 25 Louisiana

Current Records: South Alabama 3-4; Louisiana 6-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 12 of 2015. South Alabama is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns will be strutting in after a victory while South Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Alabama ended up a good deal behind the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers when they played on Saturday, losing 23-6. QB Desmond Trotter had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, winning 27-20. Louisiana can attribute much of their success to QB Levi Lewis, who passed for one TD and 244 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Elijah Mitchell, who punched in one rushing touchdown. The Ragin' Cajuns' win came on a two-yard rush from Mitchell with only 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Alabama's loss took them down to 3-4 while Louisiana's victory pulled them up to 6-1. We'll see if South Alabama can steal Louisiana's luck or if Louisiana records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana have won four out of their last five games against South Alabama.