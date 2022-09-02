Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ No. 23 Louisiana

Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.