Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ No. 23 Louisiana
Last Season Records: Louisiana 13-1; Southeastern Louisiana 9-4
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play against a Division II opponent, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 02, 2017 - Louisiana 51 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 48