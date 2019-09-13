Watch Louisiana vs. Texas Southern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas Southern football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Texas Southern (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 1-1-0; Texas Southern 0-2-0
What to Know
Louisiana will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET. Louisiana will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
The Ragin' Cajuns and Liberty couldn't quite live up to the 65.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Ragin' Cajuns made easy work of Liberty last week and carried off a 35-14 win. Louisiana can attribute much of their success to RB Trey Ragas, who rushed for 129 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern ended up a good deal behind Incarnate Word when they played, losing 44-63. This makes it the second loss in a row for Texas Southern.
The Ragin' Cajuns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 47-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Saturday, where they covered a 14-point spread.
Louisiana's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Texas Southern's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Louisiana's success rolls on or if the Tigers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 47 point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 75
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
