Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Boston College 1-2, Louisville 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College haven't yet left their home-field this season, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The last three games Boston College have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Boston College went for two against Florida State on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the game. Boston College fell just short of Florida State by a score of 31-29. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Boston College: they've now lost five straight matchups with Florida State.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 305 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Louisville must be getting used to good results now that the team has four straight wins. They took their matchup against Indiana on Saturday 21-14.

Louisville got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was RB Jawhar Jordan out in front who rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown. Jordan is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in at least one in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of WR Jamari Thrash, who picked up 159 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While only Louisville took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This will be Boston College's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Boston College barely slipped by Louisville in their previous matchup last October, winning 34-33. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisville is a big 14-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Louisville and Boston College both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.