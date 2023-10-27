Who's Playing

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils @ No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Duke 5-2, Louisville 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals are set to square off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Duke might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Florida State who claimed the real prize. Duke lost to Florida State on the road by a decisive 38-20 margin.

Duke's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaquez Moore, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Chandler Rivers got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Louisville unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak dating back to last season two weeks ago. They took a 38-21 bruising from Pittsburgh. Despite 156 more yards than Pittsburgh, Louisville couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Duke's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Louisville, their loss dropped their record down to 6-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Louisville in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Blue Devils have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 197.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cardinals struggle in that department as they've been averaging 178.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Louisville is a 4-point favorite against Duke, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won both of the games they've played against Duke in the last 7 years.