Louisville pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 college football season Friday, knocking off No. 2 Miami 24-21 to shake up both the ACC title and College Football Playoff races. The win wouldn't have been possible without the late heroics of linebacker T.J. Capers, who made an incredible defensive play in the final minute.

With Miami facing third-and-1 from the Louisville 31-yard line and 36 seconds remaining, quarterback Carson Beck tried to throw a quick pass near the sideline to move the chains. The ball was deflected at the line of scrimmage, and Capers somehow came down with the interception to seal the game.

The pick gave Louisville its first-ever road win over an AP top-five opponent.

Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC) entered as the favorite to win the ACC crown, but the loss complicates its path to the conference title game. The Hurricanes remain the betting favorite at +260, per FanDuel, ahead of Georgia Tech (+370) and Virginia (+400). Notably, Miami doesn't face either of those teams during the regular season.

While Miami's title hopes remain intact, Beck's Heisman campaign took a major hit. The senior finished 25 of 35 for 271 yards and four interceptions. Beck opened the week as the Heisman favorite at 3/1 but dropped to 40/1 following the loss.

Louisville (5-1, 2-1) heads to Boston College next Saturday before closing ACC play with games against Virginia Tech, Cal, Clemson and SMU. The Cardinals, now listed at 6/1, have the fifth-best odds to win the ACC after the upset — one fueled by Capers' game-clinching defensive gem.