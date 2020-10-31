Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia Tech 3-2; Louisville 2-4

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Louisville Cardinals are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Cardinal Stadium. The Hokies won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Virginia Tech came within a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week, but they wound up with a 23-16 loss. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Virginia Tech to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the game. No one had a standout game offensively for Virginia Tech, but QB Hendon Hooker led the way with one touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brian Johnson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for U of L last week. They were the clear victors by a 48-16 margin over the Florida State Seminoles. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point U of L had established a 38-16 advantage. RB Javian Hawkins went supernova for the Cardinals as he rushed for three TDs and 174 yards on 16 carries. Hawkins put himself on the highlight reel with a 70-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Hawkins' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Louisville's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 3-2. The Hokies have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.80 points per game. We'll see if U of L can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Hokies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.