Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Current Records: Louisville 4-3-0; Virginia 5-2-0
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia and Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cavaliers made easy work of Duke last week and carried off a 48-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Virginia had established a 41-7 advantage.
Meanwhile, Louisville came into their game this week averaging 37.33 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 45-10 to Clemson. Louisville's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.
Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisville is 11th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed per game, with 18 on the season. To make matters even worse for Louisville, Virginia enters the contest with 28 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Virginia.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Virginia 27 vs. Louisville 3
- Nov 11, 2017 - Louisville 38 vs. Virginia 21
- Oct 29, 2016 - Louisville 32 vs. Virginia 25
- Nov 14, 2015 - Louisville 38 vs. Virginia 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game