Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Current Records: Louisville 4-3-0; Virginia 5-2-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia and Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Cavaliers made easy work of Duke last week and carried off a 48-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Virginia had established a 41-7 advantage.

Meanwhile, Louisville came into their game this week averaging 37.33 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 45-10 to Clemson. Louisville's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisville is 11th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed per game, with 18 on the season. To make matters even worse for Louisville, Virginia enters the contest with 28 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Virginia.