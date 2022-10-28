Who's Playing

No. 10 Wake Forest @ Louisville

Current Records: Wake Forest 6-1; Louisville 4-3

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Wake Forest's strategy against the Boston College Eagles last week. Wake Forest took their game against BC by a conclusive 43-15 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wake Forest had established a 36-15 advantage. Their QB Sam Hartman was on fire, passing for five TDs and 313 yards on 40 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for U of L and the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, but the Cardinals stepped up in the second half for a 24-10 win. It was another big night for U of L's QB Malik Cunningham, who passed for two TDs and 122 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 46 yards on the ground and catching one pass for 33 yards.

U of L's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Yasir Abdullah and DB M.J. Griffin.

Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Wake Forest is now 6-1 while U of L sits at 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Demon Deacons come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. As for the Cardinals, they rank eighth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 24 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last seven games against Wake Forest.