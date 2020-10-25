LSU's Death Valley has seen plenty of remarkable moments over the course of the years, but Saturday night's game vs. South Carolina provided a play that hasn't been seen in the stadium in generations. Trey Palmer fielded a kickoff from Mitch Jeter at the 5-yard line, dropped it, picked it up and THEN sprinted down the left sideline For a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It's the first kickoff return for touchdown in the stadium since 1981.

Here's a look at Palmer, who was one of the top high school sprinters in the state of Louisiana coming out of Kentwood High School, making history on Saturday night against the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder hasn't been used much through the first three games of the season. He had just two catches for 15 yards, two punt returns for eight yards and one kickoff return for 16 yards prior to Saturday night in Death Valley.