Les Miles may be long gone as LSU's coach, but every once in a while something happens that makes you think the ghost of the Mad Hatter still possesses the Tigers program. In the second quarter of LSU's game against No. 6 Florida, cornerback Jay Ward caught an interception from quarterback Kyle Trask that was straight out of the "just how they drew it up" book.

Targeting Kadarius Toney along the near sideline, Trask's pass went off of Toney's hands, deflected off an LSU defender and landed straight into Ward's hands as he was kneeling on the ground. But not just that, it required the LSU defender's foot to be just inches from stepping out of bounds and Ward reestablishing himself as legal after being out of bounds himself.

Check out this right place, right time pick, which will go down as one of the more improbable defensive plays this season:

A pylon cam angle shows that Ward's knees were in bounds when he caught the ball. It was great concentration in the moment and a remarkable series of events:

LSU's defense has been much-maligned and Florida's prolific passing offense seemed like it would have an easy night. But the interception was Trask's second of the night, and on a drive directly after a pick-six. Florida has been moving the ball fine, but turnovers have been the early theme of the game.