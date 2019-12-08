WATCH: LSU QB Joe Burrow delivers defining 'Heisman moment' in SEC title game rout of Georgia
This one throw combined everything that's made 2019 a special season for Burrow
It's getting hard to keep track of all the absurdly stellar plays LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has given college football over the course of the season. The truth his, the Heisman Trophy favorite had a season's worth of "Heisman moments" before the No. 2 Tigers took down No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game.
But one particular first-down throw against the Bulldogs summed up all the reasons the Heisman is -- and has been -- Burrow's to lose for a long time. Facing pressure from Georgia's pass rush on first-and-10, Burrow evaded not one but two defenders, and while rolling out to his right, dropped a perfect dime a good 40 yards down the field to Justin Jefferson, who took the ball all the way down to about the 10-yard line.
The pass didn't go for a touchdown. It didn't give LSU a win or even set up the win. But it was vintage Burrow: making a damn play when the opposing defense seemed to shut down all chances of one ever happening to begin with. It combined Burrow's pocket awareness, mobility, downfield accuracy and arm strength. Those are all reasons Burrow will probably be one of the top picks in next spring's NFL Draft, if not the top overall pick.
For now, it's why Burrow will win the Heisman. On arguably the best team in college football, in its biggest game, the best player made the best play when there wasn't one to be made.
