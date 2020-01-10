WATCH: LSU releases sick hype video for national championship game vs. Clemson, cancels classes
LSU students will be taking a two-day vacation in Baton Rouge
You can't say LSU isn't geared up for its College Football Playoff National Championship appearance against Clemson on Monday night. The school announced on Friday that classes on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled in preparation for both the game on Monday night and whatever travel/hangover issues may ensue the following day. The news comes just a few days after the university said it would not cancel classes for the national title game. Obviously, reasonable minds prevailed in the end.
Besides, the title game is taking place in New Orleans, just an hour and a half from Baton Rouge and, unofficially, LSU's second home. In fact, the Tigers have won their two previous national championships in New Orleans: in 2004 over Oklahoma and in 2008 over Ohio State. That proximity certainly plays a role in the number of Tigers fans who will be in the city over the weekend and through Tuesday.
And while those fans don't need any additional reasons to get hyped up, LSU's creative team put together a sick video ahead of the battle against Clemson. Hats off to LSU's crew, who has been doing a phenomenal job all season long.
If that doesn't make you want to run through a wall -- or party all night on Bourbon Street -- then nothing will.
