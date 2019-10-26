Watch LSU vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch LSU vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 LSU (home) vs. No. 9 Auburn (away)
Current Records: LSU 7-0; Auburn 6-1
What to Know
Auburn is 1-3 against LSU since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Auburn and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Last week, Auburn turned the game against Arkansas into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 494 yards to 222. Auburn steamrolled Arkansas 51-10. Auburn QB Bo Nix was slinging it as he passed for 176 yards and three TDs on 17 attempts. Nix's performance made up for a slower matchup against Florida three weeks ago. Nix scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, LSU might be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven wins in a row. They made easy work of Miss. State and carried off a 36-13 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point LSU had established a 36-7 advantage.
Auburn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-1 ATS and LSU 5-1-1.
Their wins bumped Auburn to 6-1 and LSU to 7-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Auburn and LSU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.
- Sep 15, 2018 - LSU 22 vs. Auburn 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - LSU 27 vs. Auburn 23
- Sep 24, 2016 - Auburn 18 vs. LSU 13
- Sep 19, 2015 - LSU 45 vs. Auburn 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game