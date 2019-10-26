Watch LSU vs. Auburn: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 2 LSU (home) vs. No. 9 Auburn (away)

Current Records: LSU 7-0; Auburn 6-1

What to Know

Auburn is 1-3 against LSU since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Auburn and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

Last week, Auburn turned the game against Arkansas into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 494 yards to 222. Auburn steamrolled Arkansas 51-10. Auburn QB Bo Nix was slinging it as he passed for 176 yards and three TDs on 17 attempts. Nix's performance made up for a slower matchup against Florida three weeks ago. Nix scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, LSU might be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven wins in a row. They made easy work of Miss. State and carried off a 36-13 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point LSU had established a 36-7 advantage.

Auburn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-1 ATS and LSU 5-1-1.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 6-1 and LSU to 7-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Auburn and LSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.