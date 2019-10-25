Watch LSU vs. Auburn: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 2 LSU (home) vs. No. 9 Auburn (away)

Current Records: LSU 7-0; Auburn 6-1

What to Know

Auburn is 1-3 against LSU since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Auburn and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

Last week, the Tigers turned the game against Arkansas into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 494 yards to 222. Auburn steamrolled Arkansas 51-10. Auburn QB Bo Nix was slinging it as he passed for 176 yards and three TDs on 17 attempts. Nix's performance made up for a slower matchup against Florida three weeks ago. Nix scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, LSU might be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven wins in a row. They made easy work of Miss. State and carried off a 36-13 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 36-7 advantage.

The Tigers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-1 ATS and the Tigers 5-1-1.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-1 and the Tigers to 7-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Auburn and the Tigers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.