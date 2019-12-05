Watch LSU vs. Georgia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 2 LSU (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)

Current Records: LSU 12-0; Georgia 11-1

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UGA skips in on six wins and LSU on 12.

When you finish with 365 more yards than your opponent like UGA did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game with ease, bagging a 52-7 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulldogs had established a 38-7 advantage.

Meanwhile, LSU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 529 yards compared to the Texas A&M Aggies' 129. LSU steamrolled past A&M 50-7. WR Ja'Marr Chase was the offensive standout of the contest for the Tigers, as he caught seven passes for 197 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Joe Burrow's 78-yard TD bomb to Chase in the first quarter.

The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed A&M's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 11-1 and the Tigers to 12-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the game with only 12 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. But the Tigers rank third in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 74 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 54

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.