Through 3 Quarters

The LSU Tigers are on the board, but we're still waiting on the McNeese State Cowboys to respond. Three quarters in and LSU's offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating McNeese State 27 to nothing three quarters in. The Tigers have been relying on QB Max Johnson, who has passed for three TDs and 161 yards on 27 attempts, and WR Kayshon Boutte, who has snatched two receiving TDs.

LSU has been a nightmare for McNeese State's offensive line with six sacks already. We'll see how many sacks LSU can scare up the rest of the game.

Who's Playing

McNeese State @ LSU

Current Records: McNeese State 0-1; LSU 0-1

Last Season Records: LSU 5-5; McNeese State 3-4

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will square off against the LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 42-36 to the West Florida Argonauts.

LSU suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the UCLA Bruins. The Tigers took a 38-27 hit to the loss column. WR Kayshon Boutte put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught nine passes for three TDs and 148 yards.

The LSU defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 36 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.