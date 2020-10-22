Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 17 LSU

Current Records: South Carolina 1-2; LSU 1-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the LSU Tigers are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. USC should still be feeling good after a win, while LSU will be looking to right the ship.

Two weeks ago, LSU was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Missouri Tigers 45-41. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for LSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by WR Terrace Marshall Jr., who caught 11 passes for three TDs and 235 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Myles Brennan's 75-yard TD bomb to Marshall Jr. in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid win over the Auburn Tigers last week, winning 30-22. USC can attribute much of their success to RB Kevin Harris, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

LSU and USC now sit at an identical 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: LSU enters the contest having picked the ball off four times, good for 10th in the nation. But USC ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.