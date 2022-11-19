Who's Playing

UAB @ No. 6 LSU

Current Records: UAB 5-5; LSU 8-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

When you finish with 234 more yards than your opponent like the Blazers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They strolled past the North Texas Mean Green with points to spare, taking the game 41-21. RB DeWayne McBride continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for three TDs and 120 yards on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, LSU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 13-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week. LSU can attribute much of their success to RB Josh Williams, who rushed for one TD and 122 yards on 19 carries.

The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arkansas' offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was LB Harold Perkins and his four sacks. Perkins now has 7.5 sacks this season.

UAB is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-5 ATS, to cover the spread.

UAB is now 5-5 while the Tigers sit at 8-2. The Blazers are 1-3 after wins this year, LSU 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.