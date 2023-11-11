Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-3, Marshall 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: NFL Network

What to Know

Marshall will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, things were looking good for Marshall after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They were the victim of a bruising 31-9 loss at the hands of App. State.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern suffered a bruising 45-24 defeat at the hands of Texas State on Saturday. The over/under was set at 69 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen White, who rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.4 yards per carry. White has been hot recently, having posted 100 or more rushing yards the last three times he's played.

Marshall bumped their record down to 4-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Georgia Southern, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with Georgia Southern going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet Marshall against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia Southern in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 23-10. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Georgia Southern's White, who rushed for 143 yards on only 13 carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Marshall still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.