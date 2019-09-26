Watch Marshall vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Marshall 2-1-0; Cincinnati 2-1-0

What to Know

Cincinnati has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Marshall at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Cincinnati doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Bearcats ran circles around Miami (Ohio) two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (420 yards vs. 165 yards) paid off. The Bearcats took their matchup against Miami (Ohio) by a conclusive 35-13 score. RB Michael Warren II had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Warren II put himself on the highlight reel with a 73-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, after losing to Ohio the last time they met, Marshall decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Marshall came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio, sneaking past 33-31. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (27) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bearcats and the Thundering Herd clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.