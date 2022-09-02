Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ Marshall
Last Season Records: Marshall 7-6; Norfolk State 6-5
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will play against a Division II opponent, the Norfolk State Spartans, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 19, 2015 - Marshall 45 vs. Norfolk State 7