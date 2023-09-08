Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Charlotte 1-0, Maryland 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. The two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Maryland on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 38-6 victory over Towson. Maryland pushed the score to 35-6 by the end of the third, a deficit Towson had littlechance of recovering from.

Meanwhile, Charlotte took care of business in their home opener on Saturday. They strolled past SC State with points to spare, taking the game 24-3.

Looking ahead, Maryland is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Maryland steamrolled past Charlotte in their previous matchup last September by a score of 56-21. Will Maryland repeat their success, or do Charlotte have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Maryland is a big 24.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.