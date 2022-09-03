Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Maryland

Last Season Records: Maryland 7-6; Buffalo 4-8

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Maryland was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Buffalo (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins were 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 27. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 20th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 30 overall (top 8%).

Maryland has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.79

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.