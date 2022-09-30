Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Maryland

Current Records: Michigan State 2-2; Maryland 3-1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-5 against the Michigan State Spartans since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Terrapins came up short against the Michigan Wolverines last week, falling 34-27. One thing working slightly against Maryland was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Roman Hemby, who rushed for 48 yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for MSU last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 34-7 defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. MSU was down 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Spartans, but they got scores from WR Germie Bernard and QB Noah Kim.

The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Maryland at 3-1 and MSU at 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Maryland ranks 29th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. As for MSU, they come into the game boasting the 17th most sacks in the nation at 12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last six games against Maryland.