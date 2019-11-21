Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Maryland 3-7; Nebraska 4-6

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Maryland and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Maryland and four for Nebraska.

There's no need to mince words: the Terrapins lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 73-14. Maryland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42 to nothing.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Nebraska and the Wisconsin Badgers last week was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 37-21, it was darn close. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of RB Dedrick Mills, who rushed for 188 yards and one TD on 17 carries.

Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Maryland suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to Nebraska when the teams last met three seasons ago. Maybe the Terrapins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.