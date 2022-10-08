Who's Playing

Purdue @ Maryland

Current Records: Purdue 3-2; Maryland 4-1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Oct. 8 at SECU Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Maryland last week. They picked up a 27-13 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Maryland's RB Antwain Littleton II was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 120 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Littleton II has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Purdue beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 20-10 last week. The Boilermakers can attribute much of their success to RB Devin Mockobee, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 11 carries. Mockobee's longest run was for 68 yards in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Maryland going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Maryland up to 4-1 and Purdue to 3-2. The Terrapins are 2-1 after wins this season, the Boilermakers 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a 3-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Maryland and Purdue both have one win in their last two games.