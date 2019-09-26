Watch Massachusetts vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Akron (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 0-4-0; Akron 0-4-0
What to Know
Massachusetts heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Akron at 3:30 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
On Saturday, Massachusetts wasn't able to make up for their 24-13 defeat to Coastal Carolina when they last met Oct. of last year. The Minutemen have to be aching after a bruising 62-28 loss to Coastal Carolina. The Minutemen were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-14.
We saw a pretty high 57-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Akron ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-7 walloping at Troy's hands. Akron's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Massachusetts is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.80 on average. But Akron are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 46 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Zips are a solid 6-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Akron won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 07, 2015 - Akron 17 vs. Massachusetts 13
