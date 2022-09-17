Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1; Massachusetts 0-2

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Seawolves were not quite the Rhode Island Rams' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Stony Brook ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-14 walloping at Rhode Island's hands. This matchup was a close 14-14 at the break, but unfortunately for Stony Brook it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 55-10 bruising that UMass suffered against the Toledo Rockets last week. UMass was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Seawolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.