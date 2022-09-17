Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-1; Massachusetts 0-2

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will challenge the Massachusetts Minutemen on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

The Seawolves' and the Rhode Island Rams' game two weeks ago was up for grabs at halftime, but Stony Brook was thoroughly outmatched 21 to nothing in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Stony Brook as they lost 35-14. The contest was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, UMass took a serious blow against the Toledo Rockets last week, falling 55-10. UMass was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Minutemen are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seawolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.