Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ No. 17 Memphis

Last Season Records: Memphis 12-2; Arkansas State 8-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 5 at Liberty Bowl Memorial to kick off their 2020 seasons. After a 12-2 record last season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl, the Tigers are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. While Arkansas State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis was ninth best in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 65. The Red Wolves displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked eighth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the season with 37 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Memphis has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 19-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.