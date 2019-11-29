Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 18 Memphis (home) vs. No. 19 Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Memphis 10-1; Cincinnati 10-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. Memphis and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Memphis skips in on five wins and Cincinnati on nine.

The Tigers ran circles around the South Florida Bulls last week, and the extra yardage (549 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. Memphis put a hurting on South Florida to the tune of 49-10. Memphis' RB Patrick Taylor Jr. was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 95 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. Taylor Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago.

Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Temple Owls 15-13.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tigers took their contest against the Bearcats when the teams last met three seasons ago by a conclusive 34-7 score. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Bearcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.