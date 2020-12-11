Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 3-3; Memphis 6-3

What to Know

The Houston Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 14 of 2015. Houston and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. The Cougars should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.

Houston simply couldn't be stopped four weeks ago, as they easily beat the South Florida Bulls at home 56-21. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. QB Clayton Tune was a one-man wrecking crew for Houston, passing for three TDs and 165 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 120 yards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Tulane Green Wave last week, falling 35-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but they got scores from WR Calvin Austin III, TE Sean Dykes, and WR Tahj Washington. One of the most thrilling moments was Austin III's 59-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread four weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Houston is now 3-3 while Memphis sits at 6-3. Houston is 0-2 after wins this season, and the Tigers are 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won four out of their last five games against Houston.