Who's Playing

Temple @ Memphis

Current Records: Temple 2-2; Memphis 3-1

What to Know

The Temple Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Temple and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Owls kept a clean sheet against the Massachusetts Minutemen last week and took the contest 28 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Temple had established a 21 to nothing advantage. Their WR Adonicas Sanders filled up the stat sheet, catching four passes for one TD and 101 yards. E.J. Warner's 50-yard touchdown toss to Sanders in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Temple's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UMass' offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 22 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Memphis had a touchdown and change to spare in a 44-34 victory over the North Texas Mean Green last week. Memphis' RB Brandon Thomas was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Owls have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Temple is now 2-2 while the Tigers sit at 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Temple comes into the game boasting the 11th fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. But Memphis ranks 36th in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 17 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won three out of their last five games against Memphis.