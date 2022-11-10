Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Memphis

Current Records: Tulsa 3-6; Memphis 4-5

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Tulsa and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Hurricane came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but they got one touchdown from WR JuanCarlos Santana.

Memphis came within a touchdown against the UCF Knights on Saturday, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of QB Seth Henigan, who passed for one TD and 284 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Hurricane against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Tulsa is now 3-6 while the Tigers sit at 4-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa enters the contest with only 176.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. But Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the 25th most passing yards per game in the nation at 284.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won four out of their last six games against Tulsa.