Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Clemson 4-2, Miami (FL) 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Miami (FL) is 0-4 against Clemson since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (FL) might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Miami (FL) came up short against North Carolina and fell 41-31. Miami (FL) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Restrepo, who picked up 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Clemson gave up the first points two weeks ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They managed a 17-12 victory over Wake Forest. The win made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Clemson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will Shipley, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Wake Forest to a paltry 239 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Clemson's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Wade Woodaz and his two sacks.

With Miami (FL)'s loss and Clemson's win, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

Miami (FL) is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Hurricanes have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 191 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 188.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Clemson is a 3-point favorite against Miami (FL), according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Miami (FL) in the last 8 years.

Nov 19, 2022 - Clemson 40 vs. Miami (FL) 10

Oct 10, 2020 - Clemson 42 vs. Miami (FL) 17

Dec 02, 2017 - Clemson 38 vs. Miami (FL) 3

Oct 24, 2015 - Clemson 58 vs. Miami (FL) -1

Injury Report for Miami (FL)

Zion Nelson: out (Knee)

Jonathan Denis: out (Undisclosed)

Akheem Mesidor: out (Lower Body)

TreVonte' Citizen: questionable (Knee)

Samson Okunlola: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Mark Fletcher Jr.: doubtful (Foot)

Injury Report for Clemson