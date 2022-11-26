Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-4; Miami (FL) 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (FL) and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The Hurricanes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 40-10 punch to the gut against the Clemson Tigers last week. Miami (FL) was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Jacurri Brown had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 46.15%.

Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils typically have all the answers at home, but last week Pitt proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt skirted past Duke 28-26. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for the Panthers' RB Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 17 carries.

The Hurricanes are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Miami (FL) is now 5-6 while Pitt sits at 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) enters the contest with 37 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the fourth most sacks in the nation at 38. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.