Who's Playing

Virginia @ No. 7 Miami (FL)

Current Records: Virginia 1-2; Miami (FL) 3-1

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are 4-1 against the Virginia Cavaliers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Miami (FL) and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Miami (FL)'s strategy against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week. Miami (FL) took their contest against Pitt 31-19. Miami (FL) QB D'Eriq King was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 222 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 32 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the game between the Cavaliers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week was not particularly close, with Virginia falling 40-23. The losing side was boosted by RB Wayne Taulapapa, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Taulapapa hadn't helped his team much against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Hurricanes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Miami (FL) is now 3-1 while Virginia sits at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (FL) hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. But Virginia enters the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (FL) have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.