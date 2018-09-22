Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. FIU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. FIU Golden Panthers (away)

Current records: Miami (Fla.) 2-1; FIU 2-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami (Fla.). On Saturday they take on FIU at 3:30 p.m. Both teams are strolling into their match after big wins in their previous games.

Miami (Fla.) took their matchup against Toledo last Saturday by a conclusive 49-24 score. No one put up better numbers for Miami (Fla.) than Malik Rosier, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, everything went FIU's way against Massachusetts as the team secured a 63-24 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for FIU.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a big 26.5 point favorite against the Golden Panthers.

Last season, Miami (Fla.) were 5-8-0 against the spread. As for FIU, they were 7-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.