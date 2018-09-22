Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. FIU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. FIU Golden Panthers (away)
Current records: Miami (Fla.) 2-1; FIU 2-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami (Fla.). On Saturday they take on FIU at 3:30 p.m. Both teams are strolling into their match after big wins in their previous games.
Miami (Fla.) took their matchup against Toledo last Saturday by a conclusive 49-24 score. No one put up better numbers for Miami (Fla.) than Malik Rosier, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, everything went FIU's way against Massachusetts as the team secured a 63-24 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for FIU.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a big 26.5 point favorite against the Golden Panthers.
Last season, Miami (Fla.) were 5-8-0 against the spread. As for FIU, they were 7-6-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
