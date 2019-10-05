Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 2-2-0; Virginia Tech 2-2-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Virginia Tech will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hokies have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The Hokies might have drawn first blood against Duke last week, but it was Duke who got the last laugh. Virginia Tech was dealt a punishing 45-10 loss at the hands of Duke. One thing holding Virginia Tech back was the mediocre play of QB Ryan Willis, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 112 yards passing.
Miami (Fla.) decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the team still came out ahead despite 81 yards in penalties. They secured a 17-12 W over Central Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Hurricanes.
Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 2-2 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hurricanes rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 59.80 on average. As for the Hokies, they come into the contest boasting the 12th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 163.30. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 14-point favorite against the Hokies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Virginia Tech.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 38 vs. Virginia Tech 14
- Nov 04, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 28 vs. Virginia Tech 10
- Oct 20, 2016 - Virginia Tech 37 vs. Miami (Fla.) 16
- Oct 17, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 30 vs. Virginia Tech 20
