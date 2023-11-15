Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Buffalo 3-7, Miami of Ohio 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Buffalo and Miami of Ohio are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Mid American East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Last Tuesday, things were looking good for Buffalo after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They fell 20-10 to Ohio. Despite 59 more yards than Ohio, Buffalo couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio owes their defense a big pat on the back after their performance on Wednesday. They strolled past Akron with points to spare, taking the game 19-0. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami of Ohio.

Rashad Amos was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Akron to a paltry 212 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Miami of Ohio's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. Ty Wise was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up three sacks himself.

Buffalo has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Miami of Ohio, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Miami of Ohio in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Miami of Ohio's Aveon Smith, who rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Buffalo still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Miami of Ohio and Buffalo both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.