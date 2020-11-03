Who's Playing

Ball State @ Miami (OH)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Fred C. Yager Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Ball State (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) was on the positive side of.500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals were fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, Miami (OH) ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 11 (bottom 91%). Miami (OH) fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Miami (OH) have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.