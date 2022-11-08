Who's Playing

Ohio @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Ohio 6-3; Miami (OH) 4-5

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Ohio and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bobcats ran circles around the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, and the extra yardage (474 yards vs. 260 yards) paid off. Ohio blew past Buffalo 45-24. QB Kurtis Rourke had a stellar game for Ohio as he passed for five TDs and 317 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground.

Ohio's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Bulls' offensive line to sack QB Cole Snyder six times for a total loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was LB Bryce Houston and his two sacks. Houston now has three sacks this season.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) strolled past the Akron Zips with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 27-9. No one had a standout game offensively for the RedHawks, but they got scores from TE Nate Muersch, RB Keyon Mozee, and DB Jacquez Warren.

The Bobcats are now 6-3 while Miami (OH) sits at 4-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Ohio comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at four. Miami (OH) is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with four thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won four out of their last six games against Miami (OH).