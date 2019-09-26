Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-3-0; Buffalo 2-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo at noon ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami (Ohio) played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 76-5 blowout to Ohio State last week. One thing holding the RedHawks back was the mediocre play of QB Brett Gabbert, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 33.33%.

As for Buffalo, they had a rough outing against Liberty two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Buffalo strolled past Temple with points to spare, taking the game 38-22. Since Buffalo won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Temple's future revenge.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The RedHawks are stumbling into the contest with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 232.80 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 135.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo both have two wins in their last four games.